NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $36.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.07.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

