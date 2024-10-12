NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $36.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.07.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
