Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $887.50 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

