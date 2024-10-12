New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys 1,800 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 227,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $3,229,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 103,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,646,622. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $181.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $847.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.