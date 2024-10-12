New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Trading 2.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 3,546.3% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $2,233,000.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

