Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,381,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,567 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 4.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.29% of Newmont worth $180,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.17%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

