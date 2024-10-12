Next Level Private LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after buying an additional 2,673,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $175,884,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,499,000 after purchasing an additional 479,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VTV stock opened at $176.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $176.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.