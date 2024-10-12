Next Level Private LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Next Level Private LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $211,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

JNJ stock opened at $161.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.