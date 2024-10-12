NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.54.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.06. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01.
NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.84%.
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.
