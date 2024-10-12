NFT Hits One Day Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.24 or 1.00023595 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

