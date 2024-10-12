Node AI (GPU) Price Reaches $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Node AI (GPU) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Node AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Node AI has a market cap of $57.06 million and approximately $857,638.70 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Node AI has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00253981 BTC.

About Node AI

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,034,191 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,034,190.79418442 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.57818489 USD and is up 8.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $879,830.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

