Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOMD. Barclays cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NOMD opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $810.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.9% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 201,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

