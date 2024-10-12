North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321.50 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 321 ($4.20), with a volume of 105881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.19).

North American Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 14.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 306.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £418.74 million, a PE ratio of -4,614.29 and a beta of 0.66.

North American Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17,142.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

North American Income Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Patrick Edwardson bought 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £300,000 ($392,618.77). Also, insider Charles Park acquired 15,000 shares of North American Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £48,150 ($63,015.31). Insiders have acquired 215,000 shares of company stock worth $64,515,000 in the last three months. 8.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

