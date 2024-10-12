North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321.50 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 321 ($4.20), with a volume of 105881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.19).
North American Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 14.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 306.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £418.74 million, a PE ratio of -4,614.29 and a beta of 0.66.
North American Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17,142.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
North American Income Trust Company Profile
The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than North American Income Trust
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.