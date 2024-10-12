Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.21 and traded as high as $43.77. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 25,780 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $444.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $129.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Pipe

In other Northwest Pipe news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,450.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,450.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,418.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 120.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth about $165,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 80.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

See Also

