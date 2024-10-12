Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

NCLH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of NCLH opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

