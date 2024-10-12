Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Short Interest Update

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 111.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 698,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after buying an additional 274,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 267,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 283,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 181,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Recommended Stories

