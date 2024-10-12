Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NTR opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth $2,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,790,000 after buying an additional 158,161 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 370.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 88.6% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

