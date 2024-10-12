Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Stock Holdings Reduced by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $41.79 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

