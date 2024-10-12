Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.47 and last traded at $27.47. Approximately 13 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15.

About Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to a global portfolio of small-cap stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NSCS was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.