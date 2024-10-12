NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.19 and traded as low as $91.15. NV5 Global shares last traded at $91.18, with a volume of 86,201 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVEE

NV5 Global Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $372.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $159,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,150 shares in the company, valued at $496,048. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.6% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.