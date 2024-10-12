NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NVEE traded down $68.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.08. 292,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,055. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $375.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.17.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.58 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.08%. NV5 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $159,987.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,048. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NV5 Global by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,461,000 after acquiring an additional 65,186 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 37.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 275,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 10.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 191,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

