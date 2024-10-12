NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $20,501,850.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,744,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,430,250. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.46.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

