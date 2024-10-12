NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.29 and last traded at $133.88. 80,315,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 422,893,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.46.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $15,470,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,894,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,171,142,755.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $15,470,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,894,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,171,142,755.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock worth $391,787,127. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.