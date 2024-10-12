NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Now Covered by Analysts at Citic Securities

Citic Securities started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a $288.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.40.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $238.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

