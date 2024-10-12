Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Given New $17.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on NYXH. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Nyxoah Stock Up 0.4 %
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 908.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Research analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at $3,413,000.
Nyxoah Company Profile
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
