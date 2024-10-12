Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Mastercard by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Mastercard by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.96.

MA stock opened at $502.25 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $502.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

