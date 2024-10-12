Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 18,111 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.0% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $24,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,352,000 after buying an additional 2,515,457 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,520 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,825,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the period. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,905,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,381,000 after purchasing an additional 437,404 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

