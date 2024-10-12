Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 64 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $532.71. 5,429,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,766. The stock has a market cap of $482.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $533.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $512.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

