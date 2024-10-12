Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.22. 10,117,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,317,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

