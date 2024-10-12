Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 784 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $200.84 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $202.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

