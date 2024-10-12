Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $206.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $199.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

