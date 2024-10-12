OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $38.12 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $38.12 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00044057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013110 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000097 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.