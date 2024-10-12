OMG Network Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $38.91 million and $6.10 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00045455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.