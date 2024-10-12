Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Down 26.0% in September

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.36. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,948.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

