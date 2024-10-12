OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading 4.3% Higher – Here’s Why

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 61,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 87,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

OPAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

OPAL Fuels Trading Up 8.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $696.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.49.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $70.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the second quarter worth $389,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in OPAL Fuels by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 167,940 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

