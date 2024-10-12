Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $6.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $683.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 24.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 100.0% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

