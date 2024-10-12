Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) PT Raised to $6.00

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $5.75 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of ORLA stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.83. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.64.
Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
