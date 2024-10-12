Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) PT Raised to $6.00

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLAFree Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $5.75 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.83. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.64.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $893,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,295,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 20.7% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 301,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 51,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 92.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining



Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

