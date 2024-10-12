Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) versus Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) and Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neogen has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Neogen”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($6.00) -4.34 Neogen $924.22 million 3.38 -$9.42 million ($0.04) -360.75

Profitability

Oruka Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neogen. Neogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oruka Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Neogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Neogen -1.02% 3.09% 2.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oruka Therapeutics and Neogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 Neogen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 65.77%. Neogen has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.28%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than Neogen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Neogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Neogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats Neogen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oruka Therapeutics

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods. The segment offers its products primarily to milling and grain, meat and poultry, prepared foods and ingredients, fruits and vegetables, seafood, dairy, beverage, water, healthcare, traditional culture media markets, food service, and dietary supplements markets. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, parasiticides, diagnostic products, rodent control products, cleaners, disinfectants, insect control products, and genomics testing services marketed through veterinarians, retailers, livestock producers, and animal health product distributors, for the animal safety market. The segment offers its products for companion animal veterinarians; livestock producers, veterinarians, and breed associations; retailers; breeding and genetics companies; diagnostic labs and universities; distributors; and other manufacturers and government agencies. Neogen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

