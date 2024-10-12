OxenFree Capital LLC Cuts Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

OxenFree Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of OxenFree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. OxenFree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. 103,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,333. The company has a market capitalization of $807.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

