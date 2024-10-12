PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Lowered to $103.00 at Truist Financial

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.51.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

