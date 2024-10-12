Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 374.88 ($4.91) and traded as high as GBX 382.31 ($5.00). Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 379 ($4.96), with a volume of 469,934 shares traded.

Pacific Assets Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 374.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 372.21. The stock has a market cap of £460.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,620.00 and a beta of 0.38.

About Pacific Assets

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

