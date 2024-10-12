Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Insider Yahav Yulzari Buys 23,600 Shares

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Yahav Yulzari bought 23,600 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $248,272.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 311,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,421.24. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yahav Yulzari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Yahav Yulzari sold 11,662 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $184,026.36.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of PGY opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 6.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $250.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Pagaya Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.