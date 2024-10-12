PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,483,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 3,898,607 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $8.08.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
