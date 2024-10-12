Paragon Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 75.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

