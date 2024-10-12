Paragon Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3,159.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Sysco by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 205.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %

Sysco stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.45 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

