Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $968,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $576.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $555.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $576.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

