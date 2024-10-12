Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.0% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

