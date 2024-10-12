Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 45.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $172,993,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $190.35 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $191.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average of $159.90.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.84.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

