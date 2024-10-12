Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 2,752 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 13.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $67,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.75 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $199.87. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.94.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

