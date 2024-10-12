Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the September 15th total of 212,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Gold Nevada

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Free Report) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 314,304 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.05% of Paramount Gold Nevada worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PZG remained flat at $0.43 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 83,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,126. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $27.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada ( NYSEAMERICAN:PZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

