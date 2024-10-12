PARSIQ Tops 1-Day Volume of $783,961.98 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $20.49 million and approximately $783,961.98 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,656,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

